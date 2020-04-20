Hibbing Taconite To Lay Off 650 Employees
Hibbing Taconite will be idling its plant in the beginning of May and laying off 650 of its 750 employees. This comes after Northshore Mining announced hundreds of layoffs in Babbitt and Silver Bay, and Keetac Mine announced hundreds of layoffs in Keewatin.
Below is the press release from ArcelorMittal USA, which manages Hibbing Taconite:
- Due to the unprecedented and challenging times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joint Venture Partners of Hibbing Taconite will be idling the operation on Sunday, May 3rd and return to operation on July 6th, 2020
- As a result, Hibbing Taconite has begun preparations to reduce production in a safe and orderly manner with necessary precaution to preserve the asset for future production
- The changes in production will result in the layoff of approximately 650 hourly and salaried employees at the facility
- As managing partner of Hibbing Taconite, ArcelorMittal USA plans to work with the USW to minimize impact on the workforce for the duration of the outage