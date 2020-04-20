Hotels Step Up to Help Healthcare Workers

One local hotel is stepping up to help healthcare workers.

DULUTH, Minn. – One local hotel is stepping up to help healthcare workers. The AmericInn by the Miller Hill Mall is having a special rate for them during the pandemic.

Right now, people staying at the hotel are those who work in the healthcare field. Healthcare workers staying at the hotel are those who work at a local nursing home.

Those at the hotel say they are implementing cleanliness procedures into their business practices.

“We do take extra precautions with extra sanitizing of public areas, buttons on the elevators, things that people wouldn’t think of,” said Shawna Crawford, Manager of AmericInn.

So far, there have been about a dozen rooms that have been filled during the pandemic.