Knowing Your Neighbors: Lakes 10 Cinema

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – While movie theaters are currently shut down, Marcus Lakes 10 Cinema has decided to start selling large bags of their popcorn for curbside pickup.

“Beforehand, company-wide, we had a program, when we were actually open, with the giant orange bags you saw. Popcorn is kind of a unique thing, theater popcorn is kind of a big deal, it’s not really something you can get at home,” Lakes 10 general manager Patrick Albrecht said.

They’re offering a large bag equal to five large popcorns for $20 and a smaller bag equal to two large popcorns for $10.

“We got a second size and started rolling it out like this, majority of the company is doing it now,” Albrecht added.

The curbside pickup started on Friday in Hermantown and ran through the weekend, with customers picking up some popcorn for a movie night or a small birthday party.

“Grandkids, just the family, of course, only 10 people so we’re going to bring the popcorn because everyone misses going to the movies,” customer Lori Glad said.

While you can still buy popcorn at grocery stores, customers say there’s something special about movie theater popcorn, especially at Lakes 10.

“There’s nothing like it, you can’t make it at home, we’ve tried. The butter is really, really unfortunately, very good,” Glad said.

“It’s a good snack. You can get some popcorn at home but it’s not the same flavoring, the same taste. How we make it, we pop it with the coconut oil and everything else, it’s just not the same as you can get in the theater. The popcorn popper and everything else, it’s completely different than anything you can get at home,” Albrecht added.

Lakes 10 has curbside pickup on Friday and Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. You can find out more information on their Facebook page.