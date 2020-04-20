Mayor Larson Announces Lester Park Golf Course to be Closed for 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Lester Park Golf Course will be closed for the entire 2020 season Mayor Larson announced on Monday.

Duluth’s only other public course, Enger Park, will open 18 holes this week.

Its driving range will open on Wednesday or Thursday, while the 18 holes should open Friday.

The Duluth City Council voted last year to downsize Lester Park Golf Course to only 18 holes, down from 27.

The vote came after a study found Duluth golf courses were $2.4 million in debt.