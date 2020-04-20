Minnesota Latest COVID-19 Numbers, April 20

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers Monday morning reporting 2,470 confirmed cases in the state.

That is 114 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday.

Minnesota is also reporting 143 total deaths in the state due to new coronavirus.

To date, 1,202 in the state no longer require isolation.

The MDH website reports that 237 patients require hospitalization as of Monday with 126 of those patients currently in the ICU.

St. Louis County is reporting 52 confirmed cases and 10 deaths as of Monday morning.