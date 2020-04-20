Nominate Your Hometown Hero Today!

During this difficult and trying time for our Northland communities, we want to honor those people who have been working hard on the frontlines and show them how much we appreciate them.

Every week we will be recognizing someone in the community that has been nominated by you to be our Hometown Hero.

To nominate your friend or family member post a picture of them on our FOX 21 Facebook page and tell us why you are nominating them to be that night’s Hometown Hero. Be sure to watch Sunday through Thursday night at 9 p.m. to see if we have selected your nomination!

Click the Facebook below to submit your nomination today: