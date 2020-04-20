Physical Therapists Change the Way They Do Business

Local physical therapy clinics are seeing a dramatic decrease in customers in recent weeks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local physical therapy clinics are seeing a dramatic decrease in customers in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Superior’s Center for Muscle and Joint Therapy is one business that’s having to rework how they go about serving their customers.

The center has a slower decrease in patients from the start, which has lead to staff cuts.

Currently, the group has five physical therapists from its original number of 10.

Owner Jim Rauzi says that it’s still important for patients to still come to physical therapy in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic despite all this uncertainty.

“I think that the real important answer to that is I believe that people are going to heal,” said Rauzi. “Sometimes they just heal on their own. However, it’s how they heal. Do you heal strong?”

The patients they see include those suffering from knee and hip replacements, shoulder issues, back strains, and spinal conditions, and with regards to the center’s therapy sessions, it is keeping one patient per half hour while having only four people in the center at a time.

The center has also been implementing televisits to help patients who are current in self-quarantine.