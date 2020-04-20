Three-Time National Champion, Superior Native Ross Kennelly Speaks to Spartans Football Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior football team are starting to prepare for their upcoming season with Zoom meetings. The Spartans recently had a special guest speaker: North Dakota State long snapper and three-time national champion Ross Kennelly, who is a former Superior football player.

“It was also me letting those guys know that I’m in the same boat as they are in terms of having to finish school online, not being able to do spring ball, being away from teammates and trying to keep a positive twist on it, just because there’s so much uncertainties. You control what you can control and part of that is your attitude,” Kennelly said.

“Just to hear from somebody else and somebody with the credentials that he has, it was a very special time. And he’s going to do that more often. Maybe someday he’ll be with us on the coaching staff. He’s someone that will always be connected with our program, with our community and he’s very proud of our school our community and what the kids are doing and we’re very proud of him,” said Superior head coach Bob DeMeyer.