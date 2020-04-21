B&B Market Sees Rise In Food Donations

CLOQUET, Minn. – The B&B Market in Cloquet has received over 57,000 dollars in donations to help members of the Cloquet community and beyond.

Almost a month ago the market began giving out gift cards to people in need allowing them to shop for essentials.

Now, to adhere to social distancing guidelines they are making free food bags for customers.

“If you know a family or someone really in need just give us a call. Your name can be anonymous but we’re going to keep putting food out there as long as we got the funds from the food train. And we’ve still been getting donations,” B&B Market Owner, John Lind says.

B&B Market will have the food bags available on Wednesday’s starting tomorrow.