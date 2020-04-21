Blandin Paper Mill in Grand Rapids Announces Temporary Shutdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — UPM Blandin paper mill in Grand Rapids is temporarily shutting down because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global response to the coronavirus pandemic has led to an overall slowdown of the economy. We are taking short-term measures to respond to market conditions. We rely on our global network of modern paper mills to meet customer demand,” UPM Blandin General Manager Scott Juidici said in a statement.

According to UPM Blandin’s website, the paper mill employs 400 people.