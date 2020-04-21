Chiropractors Keep Offices Clean

Chiropractic clinics are also keeping to CDC recommendations during this coronavirus pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Chiropractic clinics are also keeping to CDC recommendations during this coronavirus pandemic.

Chester Creek Chiropractic is a relatively new business, and according to officials, many patients are putting chiropractic visits on pause, even though the business is considered essential.

In many cases, appointments have been shifted online. Officials say there have been cases of upper back tensions as well as sleep disturbances.

They say that stress levels are higher for people and it is manifesting in the physical.

“The big thing is like just being able to follow the protocols and make sure that people are aware that we are here for them, which is important, and to make sure that we are spacing patients out appropriately, which is good too,” said Sonny Bedogne, owner and chiropractor.

The clinic is also spacing out patients, adhering to CDC guidelines to have a maximum of 10 individuals in the space at a time.