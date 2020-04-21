City of Superior Plants Trees Along Osaugie Trail

SUPERIOR, Wis.– After almost a year of preparation, a stretch of trail in Superior is getting a new look.

The city of Superior has begun planting trees and shrubs along a 4,000 foot section of the Osaugie Trail by Barker’s Island. And the city is ready to get to work.

“It’s super exciting to be able to bring these plants to a spot where many people and other pollinators and birds can enjoy them,” said Andrea Crouse, Water Resource Program Coordinator for the city of Superior.

Funding for the $50,000 project came from two places. One was a $25,000 grant from CN Railroad that Superior received last year. The amount doubled when the city matched the funding.

Over 250 native trees and shrubs will be planted along the trail. And another 70 trees are also being planted at Wisconsin Point.

City officials wanted to have the section finished on Earth Day. Crews began working on the project Tuesday and are expected to be done on Wednesday.

The city says as the trees grow they can offer shade and a windbreaker for people using the trails. The roots of the plants will help take in excess water from rain and snow to prevent flooding.

The additions will also add a new look to the trails.

“Not only is this going to beautify and protect those users from some of the wind and elements but it’s going to make it a much more beautiful spot. It’ll give a little break from the road,” said Crouse.

The city of Superior says they want hold an event later in the year to celebrate the additions to the Osaugie Trail.