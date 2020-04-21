Coronavirus Leaves Northland Racing Season Up in the Air

With "Stay-at-Home" orders keeping everyone away from the tracks, local venues have had to change their plans.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – We are just a few weeks out from the start of the Northland stockcar racing season and with “Stay-at-Home” orders keeping everyone away from the tracks, local venues have had to change their plans.

In Superior, the Gondik Law Speedway was hit hard by Governor Tony Evers’ order that extends through May 26th. That means all of their events will be pushed into June with no set date on when things will open up.

“Overall, I think all of us have gone through so much with the “Stay-at-Home” and dealing with having family members that maybe their businesses closed down. There’s so many other things going on that part of me also believes there hasn’t been much pressure on anybody to do anything and not a ton questions because we all kind of sitting in a state of limbo right now,” board member Joe Stariha said.

As for the Hibbing Raceway, they’ve had to change plans too as they hope to start the racing season as soon as possible. But many things stand in the way.

The Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor has already cancelled Opening Day. Board president Mike Donnahue says he will be keeping an eye on the governor’s orders before making any more changes to their racing schedule.