Fire Departments Prepare For Statewide Mask Drive

CLOQUET, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz issued the homemade mask drive this week, and now fire departments across the state are getting ready to participate.

Over at station number one in Cloquet, they have already received over forty masks… and once they receive the bulk of donations on Saturday, they will reach out to facilities in the next week or so to see what their needs are.

“The fire district and all the fire departments in the state of Minnesota- we’re always here to help our community and serve them in the best way that we can. And if we can help out with this, we’re happy to help,” Cloquet Fire Department Public Education Coordinator, Sarah Buhs says.

Stations around the state will officially be taking donations from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

The only requirement is that the mask be in a ziplock bag.