Gov. Tony Evers Declares State of Emergency Due to Wildfire Conditions

MADISON, Wis. – On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a statewide State of Emergency in Wisconsin in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state.

“Our first priority is protecting the people of Wisconsin and this executive order helps us control existing wildfires and use all available state assets to prevent new ones from starting,” Gov. Evers said. “With the Wisconsin National Guard, we’ll have the resources we need to appropriately assist in potential wildfire response and recovery efforts.”

According to the governor’s officials, there have been over 150 wildfires in Wisconsin DNR protection areas this year, with the largest fire being 234 acres in Juneau County on April 18.

The National Weather Service says weather conditions conducive to wildfires are possible, including gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry grasses. Spring is a critical fire season in Wisconsin and generally lasts through May.

A copy of the Executive Order can be found here.