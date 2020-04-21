Hermantown Businesses Can Now Sell To-Go Liquor

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown area businesses are now being allowed to sell takeout liquor for the duration of the pandemic.

The Hermantown City Council recently approved an ordinance allowing businesses with a liquor license to apply for a temporary license to offer to-go liquor.

The governor already approved a similar measure…

for beer and wine, but this ordinance allows for other alcohols to be sold.

This temporary ordinance allows for up to 72 ounces of alcohol to be sold in factory sealed containers.

Also, all alcohol can only be sold if it is accompanied by takeout or delivery orders.

“It’s kind of one of those every little bit helps,” said The City Of Hermantown’s Communications Manager Joe Wicklund. “That’s just a little bit more sale and a little bit more income for some of these small businesses. That can be enough right now to make a difference maybe between by helping out employees much more or staying open that much longer.”

The temporary ordinance automatically expires when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz lifts his Stay-at-home executive order.