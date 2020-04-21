In-Person Appointments Can Still be Made in Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Even during this time of coronavirus, it is still important with those with a heart condition to be in touch with healthcare professionals.

Medical professionals say if patient symptoms are more urgent and need evaluations in person, the in-person appointments need to be made, which would still follow the rules of social distancing.

Patients wait in the car before their appointment rather than being exposed and get screened with a variety of questions about fever, cough or shortness of breath.

“The importance of the virtual aspect is that we’re keeping them away from exposure to the virus and from coming in contact with elevators, buildings, people and we feel that this is essential during this time,” said Dr. Anemona Anghel, a cardiologist at St. Luke’s.

Virtual visits began happening during the middle of March at St. Luke’s as well, including for appointments involving internal medicine and psychiatry.