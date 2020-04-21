Local Boy Scouts Donate Popcorn to Chum

DULUTH, Minn.– Millions of Americans across the country are going to their local food banks as paychecks are disappearing.

Here in Duluth, one local organization is doing what they can to help out.

Local Boy Scout troops are taking some of the leftover popcorn from their last sale and are donating it to CHUM in Duluth. Today the troops donated around $3,000 worth of popcorn to CHUM.

The Boy Scouts say that helping out their community in a time of need is what being a scout is all about.

“We thought that popcorn would be a nice treat for both youth, adults, and older people,” said Clark Garthwait, District Director for Voyager’s Area Council Boy Scouts. “Scouting has always in its 100 years always given back through the years and this is just the modern way we are doing it now.”

The Boy Scouts say they plan on doing more popcorn donations for other food banks around the community in the future.