Party Businesses Struggle During COVID-19 Outbreak

DULUTH, Minn. – A local business owner is in a unique position, having one business say open while another closed.

London Road Rental has been deemed an essential business by the state of Minnesota. While Party Express in Superior is closed because it’s considered non-essential by Wisconsin.

Jerry Kortesmaki owns both.

“Being a guy that has an opened business and a closed business, to help these closed businesses out make it through,” said Kortesmaki, owner of London Road Rental and Party Express.

While Grandma’s Marathon canceled, a large revenue stream that could have been is not happening anymore for Party Express.

The thousands of chairs and tables normally rented for set up at the marathon will not be needed this year. While things like weddings have also been canceled.

Owners hope graduated-related events will help the business stay afloat. Right now, the business owner is trying to make due through his London Road Rental Shop, which rents everything from floor refinishing equipment to trailers.

He has been using curbside visits at the store where employees load and unload equipment and show customers from a distance how to operate rented items while they stay in their vehicle.

“Buy it from a local business,” said Kortesmaki. “There are so many businesses that even though the door may be closed if you get a hold of them through the internet or email they’re still open, they’ll figure out a way to get you the items.

For now, the owner hopes customers will continue to rent gardening and lawn care equipment during the spring to keep the business healthy. Party Express is still taking calls but the physical building is closed.