Superior Street Reconstruction Project Update

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been more than two weeks since phase three of the Superior Street Reconstruction Project began in downtown Duluth.

So far, city officials tell us the project is right on schedule.

Phase three is taking place between Lake Avenue and Third Avenue West.

The project is being worked on in two different stages.

Right now, construction teams are focusing on tackling Lake Avenue to First Avenue West.

The crews have been working hard removing bricks and installing a temporary water system for area businesses.

Access to essential businesses will also remain open.

The President of the Greater Downtown Council says since construction started, there has been a lot of positive feedback.

“For many, this is just a sign of normalcy to have construction taking place. A lot of the crews have said they have heard from business owners that are really happy to see them there,” said Kristi Stokes, president of the Greater Downtown Council.

Te first stage of phase three of the reconstruction project is expected to be wrap up by July.