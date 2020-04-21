WIAA Officially Cancels High School Spring Sports Season

30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches if they include seniors.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Last week, Wisconsin governor Tony Evers announced that schools would be closed for the rest of the school year, all but ending the high school spring sports season. And Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association made it official.

The WIAA Board of Control voted to cancel all 2020 spring competitions and tournaments. 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches if they include seniors and must still adhere to the governor’s orders and CDC guidelines. That time frame will allow teams to compete if the governor’s orders are lifted in July. The ruling also says that only 9th through 12th graders can compete.