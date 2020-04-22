Cromwell’s Micah Pocernich Commits to Northwestern Men’s Basketball Team

CROMWELL, Wis. – Cromwell-Wright’s Micah Pocernich announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has committed to joining the Northwestern men’s basketball team.

In his final year with the Cardinals, Pocernich became the all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,942 points. The Eagles are one of the most successful programs in the UMAC, winning eight of the past ten postseason tournaments.