Duluth Offers Emergency Grant Funding To Support Small Businesses During The Pandemic

Each business could receive 10,000 to support operations during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Small businesses in Duluth affected by the Coronavirus pandemic have one more day to apply for a special grant program.

The Duluth 1200 Fund is handing out thousands of dollars in fast grants to provide immediate financial assistance to businesses being negatively impacted.

The goal is to help preserve more than 1,000 jobs in the City of Duluth during the pandemic.

Qualifying businesses could receive $10,000 each to help them during this difficult time.

“The option to have these grants is like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders. It feels really nice to be supported by a strong community and that they are looking out for us. so I am hopeful,” said Owner of Hucklebeary Duluth Emily Eckstrom.

To qualify, businesses must employ between two and 50 employees with no more than 5 million in revenue a year.

Businesses also need to have been operating in the city since the first of the year and provide proof of the negative impacts of Covid-19.

Click here to learn more on how to apply for the special grant.