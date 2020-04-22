Duluth Pack Gives Back in a Green Way

April 22nd is Earth Day, and today, some businesses are offering promotions to give back in a green way.

Duluth Pack in Canal Park, which makes canvas and leather bags and packs, launched its “Buy a Pack, We Give Back” campaign this week.

With every customer purchase, a tree will be planted in the local area with the Minnesota DNR team.

Duluth Pack says it has planted 10,000 trees since it started this campaign back in 2018. This year, its goal is to plant 5,000 more.

“We are employing the neighbors here in Duluth, and friends and family, and right now, by supporting Duluth Pack, you’re supporting small business and keeping products made in America,” said Andrea Johnson, the marketing manager at Duluth Pack.

The campaign lasts from April 20th to May 20th at Duluth Pack’s online store.