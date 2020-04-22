Duluth School Board Approves Contract for New Superintendent

John Magas Will Officially Begin with Duluth Public Schools July 1, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools officially have a new superintendent.

A three-year contract was unanimously approved Tuesday evening by the Duluth School Board.

John Magas will take over as superintendent starting July 1, 2020.

“John’s professional experience, especially in the areas of equity and continuous improvement, will serve our Duluth community well,” said Board Chair Jill Lofald. “He’s clearly passionate and enthusiastic and we look forward to working with him as we move our schools into the future.”

Magas is currently the Associate Superintendent of Continuous Improvement for the Green Bay Area School District.

His previous experience includes Director of Secondary Teaching, Learning, and Equity for the Sun Prairie Area School District in Wisconsin; Principal for the Appleton Area School District in Wisconsin, and Assistant Principal for the Toppenish School District in Washington.

“I’m both humbled and honored at being chosen to serve as superintendent,” said Magas. “As I get to know about Duluth it’s clear this is a community that values education. That’s exciting. I look forward to working with staff, families, and citizens, learning about the strengths and challenges we face and creating a path forward together to benefit all students.”

Magas’s salary will be $187,500 in the first year of the contract and will increase by two percent in each of the next two years.

Lofald said the compensation recognizes the experience, skills and education Magas brings to Duluth Public Schools, and aligns with comparably sized districts in Minnesota.

Magas holds an Educational Specialist Degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison; Washington State Principal Certification from Gonzaga University; a Master’s Degree in ESL/Bilingual Education and Teaching Certificate from Heritage College; a Bachelor of Arts Degree Spanish Major/English Minor from Northern Michigan University and Spanish courses from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Magas is taking over for current Superintendent Bill Gronseth.