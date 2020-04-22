Duluth School District Seeking Cloth Face Coverings

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District has received more than 300 donated masks so far, 100 more are needed.

The masks will be used for people working in emergency childcare and for district employees making lunches for students.

Those workers will also continue using social distancing practices.

“They’re now doing things to provide childcare to prepare meals to curriculum packets ready. To get them on buses. We have buses that are going throughout the community,” said Jeffery Horton, assistant superintendent.

The face coverings can be donated at the Third Street entrance of Old Central High School.