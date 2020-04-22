Gov. Walz, Mayo, U of M Announce COVID-19 Testing Breakthrough in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz along with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota announced on Wednesday a breakthrough for widespread testing of COVID-19 in the state.

The statewide testing strategy will allow the testing of anyone with symptoms, isolate confirmed cases, and expand public health surveillance tools.

The governor’s office wrote in a Wednesday press release, “By building capacity to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day, this increased testing and tracing will help improve control of this pandemic and support the safe re-opening of society.”

“When Minnesota faces a challenge, we rise up—together,” Governor Walz said. “I’m proud to partner with Minnesota’s innovative health care systems and leading research institutions to pioneer how states can begin to move forward amid COVID-19.”

The governor says the partnership is funded in part by $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund and has the capacity to deliver 20,000 molecular and 15,000 serology tests per day.

“This expanded testing capacity will be transformative to our COVID-19 response, especially for vulnerable populations: individuals living in congregate care settings or experiencing homelessness; communities of color and American Indians; and critical workers,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By testing more people, we will build a better picture of how COVID-19 is impacting our state and how to combat it. I am grateful to the extraordinary health care professionals at the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic, and all of our health systems for making this partnership possible.”

In partnership with MDH, the Mayo Clinic and the U of M will create a central lab to accommodate the expanded testing and a virtual command center in coordination with the health systems to monitor daily testing needs and coordinate rapid responses to outbreaks.