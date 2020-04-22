Hartley Nature Center Encourages People to Enjoy Nature on Earth Day

DULUTH, Minn.– Today people around the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The Hartley Center in Duluth says they are trying to find ways to keep the community together during the pandemic.

While their building may be shut down, they are encouraging people to get outside and enjoy all that nature has to offer.

“With businesses closed, it’s one of the few activities that’s been left to us,” said Tom O’rourke, Executive Director at Hartley Nature Center. “So just the fact that people have found solace and healing in nature is really important.”

The Hartley Nature Center says in the fall they will work to help schools that have a high number of students who need financial support access to the nature center.