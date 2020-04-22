LIVE: Gov. Walz Makes Announcement on COVID-19 Testing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to make a major announcement about coronavirus testing in Minnesota.

The governor will be joined at a 2 p.m. news conference by leaders from the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and other health system leaders.

Walz had previously set a goal of increasing the state’s testing capacity to 5,000 per day or 40,000 per week, calling it a necessary condition for reopening the state’s economy. His stay-at-home order currently runs through May 4.

Earlier Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that COVID-19 has killed 19 more Minnesotans, marking the largest one-day death toll since the pandemic reached the state.

The 19 new deaths raised the state’s total to 179. The department also reported 154 new confirmed cases, a big one-day jump that raised the state’s total to 2,721. Health officials have cautioned that the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people don’t qualify for testing, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The department also said 240 Minnesotans were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, up three from Tuesday, while 107 were in intensive care, down 10 from Tuesday. Another 1,317 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation.