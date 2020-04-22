Local Cosmetic Store Serves Customers During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Mix Cosmetiques in Duluth is a locally-owned makeup shop that sells custom and organic homemade makeup products. Owner Lanae Rhoads attributes it to peoples’ desire to still look their best, even if it’s just for a Zoom call.

She says there has been an increase of 35 to 40 percent in sales.

While the business is not considered essential, the store allows one customer in at a time and sterilizes its sample products before each use.

“People still shower, they still wash their face, they still, we’re having zoom meetings so people are putting makeup on and so people are still utilizing their cosmetics,” said Rhoads.

The business also offers curbside pickup for products. She added that they have not had to cut any staff members during this time.