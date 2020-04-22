Nearly 50 Full-Time City of Duluth Employees Laid Off

This latest round of layoffs comes after 45 temporary/seasonal employees were also laid off.
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth is laying off nearly 50 more employees on top of dozens of temporary and seasonal positions because of a massive projected budget shortfall.

A spokesperson for Mayor Emily Larson said Wednesday that 49 full-time employees are affected in this latest round of layoffs.

The positions range from housing inspectors within the fire department to library technicians, janitors, park maintenance workers and parking agents with the police department.

We’re told the cuts will save the city roughly $234,000 a month.

This all comes after Larson announced earlier this week a projected budget shortfall of as much as $25 to $30 million this year.

Tourism tax revenue is expected to be down as much as 75 percent — dropping $6 to $9 million from its usual level of around $12 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the positions affected (PPL is the Properties, Parks & Libraries Department):

Department:

 Position
Fire  Housing Inspector (4)
Fire  Solid Waste Compliance Officer (1)
PPL Facilities  Building Maintenance person (1)
PPL Facilities  Electrician (1)
PPL Facilities  Janitor I (3)
PPL Facilities  Plumber (1)
PPL Libraries  Library Technician (25)
PPL Park Maintenance  Park Maintenance Worker (4)
Police Parking Services Agent (5)
PPL  Project Technician (1)
PPL  Senior Center Coordinator (1)
PPL  Assistant Storekeeper (1)
PPL  Industrial Equipment Technician (1)
