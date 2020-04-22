Pike Lake Elementary School Teachers Create A “We Miss You” Video For Students

"It really does touch them and help them to see our faces, It helps them to see that we really do care."

DULUTH, Minn – Nothing says I miss you like a video filled with heartfelt messages, right?

Well, teachers and staff at Pike Lake Elementary did just that to share with their students while being apart during the pandemic.

The video is a combination of pictures of the teachers and staff with messages expressing how much they miss their students.

The idea came about after a fourth-grade teacher noticed similar videos from teachers around the nation online.

The moment the video was shared on social media, there was an overwhelming response from students.

“One of the messages I got from one of my students was, Ms. Gross I wish I could make a video to tell you how much I miss you. So it really meant a lot to me,” said Antoinette Gross, fourth-grade teacher Antoinette Gross. “It really does touch them and help them to see our faces. It helps them to see that we really do care.”

Pike Lake students stay tuned.

The elementary school is working on another exciting idea to reach out to their students during this pandemic.