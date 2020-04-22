UW-Superior: Likely to Begin Intermittent Furloughs July 1

SUPERIOR, Wis. – University of Wisconsin Superior officials say they will likely begin intermittent furloughs for all staff and faculty starting July 1 due to revenue loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made Tuesday during the first of four town hall meetings.

“The magnitude of what we’re facing is truly unprecedented,” said chancellor Renée Wachter. “I know how hard everyone has been working and I so very greatly appreciate that effort. We truly have the most dedicated and amazing people, and that’s what makes this so very hard, but things are moving quickly, and we must take action now.”

Under this plan, UWS says employees ‘would forfeit one paid day per two-week pay period.’

Employees also have the option to begin voluntary furloughs effective immediately through June 2020.

Officials say the furloughs would be a result of expected revenue losses such as changes in enrollment, housing, dining, and other fee refunds, along with losses from other revenue sources.

They expect the furloughs could save approximately a million dollars in expenditures against its operating budget.

“We want to be cautious not knowing what these next few months may hold,” said Wachter. “Our overarching goals are to continue to serve our students in the best possible way and to do all that we can to protect our campus community. We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and make adjustments as needed.”

UWS says they will finalize plans for intermittent furloughs in the coming weeks.