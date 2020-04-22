UW-Superior “Strongly” Considering Furloughing All Employees

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior is one of many higher education institutions suffering from the impacts of Covid-19.

Due to substantial revenue loss, the university is “strongly” considering furloughing all faculty and staff beginning in July.

University administration is looking into a phased approach to this furlough proposal.

If it goes into effect for the institution, furloughs would be considered between July and December of this year.

Under the terms of the intermittent furlough plan, all UWS employees would forfeit one paid day, every two-week pay period.

Employees would also be given the option to voluntarily opt into a furlough immediately. this option would last until June.

The furlough plan would also allow employees to keep all benefits such as health insurance, vacation, and sick time.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact and hardship on our employees. they are such a valuable part of who we are and what they do for our students,” said UWS Director of Strategic Communications Jordan Milan.

University leaders say much of the revenue loss is happening because the school began issuing refunds on meal plans and waiving late fees on payments for students.

The institution also had to invest in better technology to ensure students and faculty could work remotely, after moving classes online to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While numbers are still being determined, UW-Superior estimates a savings of approximately $1 million in campus-wide spending through these furloughs.

The University of Wisconsin- Superior is expected to finalize furlough plans by May.