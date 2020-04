DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM’s 16th Annual Rhubarb Festival has been canceled.

CHUM says the decision to cancel the June 27 event is to ensure the safety of volunteers and attendees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival raises about $60,000-$70,000 for CHUM each year.

CHUM says next year’s festival will take place on June 26, 2021.