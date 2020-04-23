Corktown Deli Reopens for To-Go Service

Corktown Deli in Lincoln Park is now also serving as a partial grocery store.

Corktown Deli in Lincoln Park is now also serving as a partial grocery store.

It recently reopened for to-go service while also making room for some grocery store shelving in the store, which includes items like baking supplies, beverages, and breakfast items. Owners say they are trying different things and seeing what works.

“Overall the support from the community has been super humbling,” said Jeff Petcoff, co-owner of Corktown Deli. “it just kind of makes us want to go harder and get things rolling and continue to serve great food and do a great job for everyone.”

The owners are also discussing a possible extension of their current hours to meet the needs of customers better. The restaurant is currently open from Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.