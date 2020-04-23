Doctors Urge Parents to Keep Up on Kids Vaccinations and Check-Ups During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Family care doctors are stressing parents should continue to keep up on their children’s check-up appointments even during COVID-19.

One local physician says they want children, especially those two-years-old and younger to keep up on regular visits.

All patients are screened before they go into the clinic along with waiting in the car instead of the waiting room.

Doctors also add that immunizations are incredibly important from an infant’s first shot up through teenager’s booster shots.

“The risk is that there will be a resurgence of diseases that we haven’t seen in a while that are still around such as measles it’s still there it’s still out in the community so it could get more kids with that as well as pertussis,” said Dr. Anne Whitworth, from Mount Royal Medical Center.

Doctors do say if parents or children are sick, to do e-visits and then they can be referred to the respiratory clinic if they pass COVID screening.