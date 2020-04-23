Duluth City Councilor Barbara Russ Stepping Down

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth City Councilor Barbara Russ announced on Thursday that she is resigning from the Duluth City Council due to health issues.

Russ wrote in a statement:

“For the past 5 ½ years I have been privileged to serve as an At-Large Duluth City Councilor. During my tenure, I have fought hard to help the homeless and underprivileged members of our community. I have worked to strengthen city services and to make our community a better place to live. I have also worked with other agencies and organizations within the City and Saint Louis County.

Due to health issues, I am immediately resigning from my position on the Duluth City Council. This was not an easy decision for me to make, but it was one that will allow me the opportunity to focus on my health.

I would like to thank Mayor Larson for the opportunity to serve as a City Councilor. I would also like to thank my colleagues on the City Council. I have enjoyed working with all of you and wish you all the best.

I want to thank the many residents who supported me during my two terms. While I may not be serving the community in a formal role, I remain dedicated to this community and will continue to find ways to serve in the future.

I recognize that these are difficult times that we are living in, but I am confident that with the leadership at the City, County, and State that we are in good hands.”