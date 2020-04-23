Duluth Library Foundation Raising Money During Second Annual “Giving Day”

DULUTH, Minn. – After laying off 25 staff members yesterday, the Duluth public library has announced its second annual “giving day.”

Though the library is temporarily closed, the Duluth Library Foundation is asking for donations.

Staff say, they want to make sure the public still has the resources they needed during the Covid-19 pandemic, and they are also supporting the library for years to come.

“It’s all online and through the mail. And we’re reaching out to the community and asking them to help us reach our goal of 20,000 for the Duluth public library by midnight tonight,” Duluth Library Foundation Executive Director, Patra Sevastiades says.

The library will also be offering curbside pickup of books starting on Monday next week.

To find out how to donate, visit this website: duluthlibraryfoundation.org.