Duluth NAACP Hosts Third Free Mask Giveaway

The Duluth NAACP says they want to give masks to those who are more susceptible to suffering serious health problems from the virus.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Duluth NAACP held its third free mask giveaway, this time in Superior.

Community members made and donated nearly 700 masks for distribution.

Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet also donated toothbrushes, bubbles, and coloring books to be given out to kids.

“Well, we know that people of color tend to be disproportionately affected by chronic diseases such as chronic cardiac disease, asthma, COPD diabetes as well as people in rural populations so it’s not just people of color but also people who are in the rural areas as well,” said Dr. Verna Thornton who is part of the Duluth NAACP and a doctor at Community Memorial Hospital.

The Duluth NAACP says they hope to have more of the mask giveaways to make sure as many people in the community are as protected as possible.