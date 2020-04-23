Duluth Police Chief Talks COVID-19, Community Engagement, Budget

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is continuing to work under unprecedented times during the pandemic.

Chief Mike Tusken says his patrol officers are working 12-hour shifts for five days on and 15 days off to allow an officer to potentially develop symptoms of COVID-19 before returning to work.

“We do believe that the greatest threat we have in our organization is community spread within the police department where it would render some of our first-responders unable to come work and ultimately can’t keep the community safe,” Tusken said.

Meanwhile, community engagement opportunities like school and community center visits are no more these days. But Tusken says he’s all about taking requests for drive-by birthday celebrations for kids in the community. And he says it’s not a waste of resources because building relationships is a crucial part of the department’s mission.

“It is not being a detriment to our ability to keep the community safe. It’s just an opportunity to do a quick drive-by — literally wave and bring some cheer to a family in these times when a kid can’t have a birthday party or can’t get out of the house,” Tusken said.

If you have a birthday parade request, you are asked to email event details to police@duluthmn.gov.

Chief Tusken also said he continues to employ his current roster of officers as the city of Duluth faces dozens of layoffs because of a budget shortfall this year of a projected $25 to $30 million.

Tusken says overtime expenses are down substantially during the pandemic, which can help offset any potential budget concerns with his department – at least right now.