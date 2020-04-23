Duluth Superintendent Reacts to Schools Closing for Academic Year

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools will continue providing meals and childcare to certain families, and distance learning to all students for the rest of the school year.

Superintendent Bill Gronseth tells us the district is planning to hold awards nights and graduations this spring despite schools being shut down.

“We’re working with our schools and our students and our families to plan for what those might look like in a virtual sense or an alternative setting, and we’ll be looking forward to sharing those details when those plans are in place,” explained Gronseth.

The district has given out 2,000 Chromebooks to families without devices.

Officials tell us about 1,500 Duluth students still don’t have access to the internet. They are being given paper packets with assignments.