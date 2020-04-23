Hospitals To Test Community Members with COVID-19 Symptoms

DULUTH, Minn. – After Wednesday’s announcement by Governor Tim Walz, local hospitals are now allowed to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Minnesota is testing an average of 1,300 people a day for COVID-19 but after Gov. Walz’s recent announcement that number is going to rise more than ten-fold.

Previously, only certain people were allowed to be tested, but now the state is working up to the capacity to test 20,000 Minnesotans a day.

This is being done thanks to a partnership with The Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota who are running the tests.

Patients who believe they have coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to use the St. Luke’s or Essentia e-visits or call the nurses’ lines to get screened.

“Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath those are the most commonly identified symptoms but sometimes people have muscle aches headaches sore throat diarrhea or even loss of taste or smell,” said Dr. Andrew Thompson, an infectious disease doctor at St. Luke’s.

Even though the percentage of infection rates is reportedly near 5 percent in Minnesota, healthcare professionals are continuing to stress social distancing and mask-wearing to keep numbers as low as possible.

“If we stop those social distancing measures and open all the businesses and go up to normal you’ll see positivity rates of ten, twenty, thirty, forty, fifty, sixty percent and if we get there it means the curb has not been flattened,” said Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, an infectious disease doctor at Essentia.

Doctors also believe that COVID tests are extremely sensitive and accurate.

Anyone who tests positive should stay home for 7 days, or three days after their fever goes away.