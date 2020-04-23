Latest Minnesota COVID-19 Numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 21 new deaths on Thursday morning marking the most deaths reported in a single day to date.

The department also reported 2,942 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Health officials have cautioned that the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people don’t qualify for testing.

The number of reported cases in St. Louis County jumped to 58, while the number of deaths in the county remains at 10.

The department reported 268 patients are hospitalized as of Thursday morning due to COVID-19 and 104 of those patients are in the ICU.

Officials also said 1,536 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation.