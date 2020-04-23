Minnesota State Fair Will Either Run Full 12 Days or be Canceled Says GM

The general manager of the Minnesota State Fair says the Great Minnesota Get-Together is still on track to start on Aug. 27, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, general manager Jerry Hammer said this year’s State Fair will be all or nothing—alternate fair dates, a change in the duration of the fair or significant reductions in the scale of the fair are not being considered.

As of now, Hammer said there no specific date by which they have to decide whether to hold the State Fair in 2020 or not.

“We continue to remain hopeful that we can celebrate this year in our usual style, but ultimately please know and rest assured the State Fair will do the right thing for Minnesota, our nation, and our world,” Hammer said.

Last year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together drew 2,126,551 people to the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights over the course of 12 days—a new overall attendance record.

A number of other large summer events in Minnesota have already been canceled or postponed, including Grandma’s Marathon, Twin Cities Pride, and Rock the Garden.

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair is scheduled to run from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day.