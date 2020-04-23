National Bank of Commerce Donates 8,000 N95 Masks to Duluth Hospitals

St. Luke's and Essentia Each Received 4,000 N95 Masks Thanks to National Bank of Commerce

DULUTH, Minn. – With a nationwide shortage of N95 masks, and states told they must find supplies themselves, it’s becoming more difficult by the day to obtain a stockpile for Northland hospitals.

On Wednesday, National Bank of Commerce gifted St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth a supply of 4,000 N95 masks for healthcare workers on the front lines to utilize.

Another donation of 4,000 masks will also be given to Essentia Health.

The masks were obtained through a vendor that works closely with National Bank of Commerce.

“We obviously know that there are several customers that work and live in these communities. We know there are people that need to utilize the services in these communities. We’re fortunate that we are able to obtain and give them to the hospitals to use,” said Eric Albrecht, COO of National Bank of Commerce.

The National Bank of Commerce will bring their donation to Essentia Health in the coming days.