Salvation Army Receives Special Donation.

Coffee isn’t necessarily an essential need. But to some, it’s a special delicacy.

Scott Nelson owns Dunn Brothers Coffee in Duluth, and he is donating about 100 pounds of freshly roasted coffee beans to the Salvation Army to be handed out and served to those in need.

“It’s kind of a win-win where we can keep people employed and people that need the lunch or the food also benefit,” said Bryan Ellison, Captain at Salvation Army in Duluth

Nelson’s business is hurting right now just like many others around the area. But he wanted to be generous by trying to help others smile.

“It’s something I could do,” said Scott Nelson, owner of Dunn Brothers Coffee in Duluth. “We’re struggling as well, like every other business. We haven’t made money and I haven’t paid myself in the last six weeks, but it’s still something we can do for the community. It’s something where I have supplies available to do and I had the opportunity.”

The Salvation Army provides food, spiritual and psychological help to the community, and also serves more than one-hundred people every day for lunch in Duluth alone.

Minnesota Vikings fans are also donating funds to help Salvation Army efforts all over the region during a three-day virtual fundraiser called a “Draft-a-Thon.” For more information, check out www.vikings.com/news/nfl-draft-a-thon-help-covid-19-relief-efforts.