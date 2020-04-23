Superior-Douglas Co. Chamber CEO Furloughs Self, Staff

It's a move the chamber hasn't made before in its 137-year history.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce has temporarily laid off most of its staff because of the financial strain from the pandemic. It’s a move the chamber hasn’t made before in its 137-year history.

Chamber President/CEO Taylor Pedersen told FOX 21 the decision to furlough was tough but a responsible one so his team can be strong and ready to serve the business community and promote tourism in the region when the pandemic is over.

“We run on a tight budget and maximize the dollars we receive through your memberships and other sources. During these times all revenues are questionable and non-profits like ours have been written out of most relief efforts,” Pedersen said in an e-mail to chamber members.

Out of the eight employees on staff, five employees will be furloughed starting next week and three employees will be partially furloughed, including Pedersen.

“We will still offer the same services, remain a valued resource, advocate for our business community, and promote tourism in our region. However, we also need to make changes today to ensure that we are able to weather this storm and are able to promote and represent the business community who will need us most when things clear up,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen, who has been in his current role since July of 2017, is projecting a 50-percent loss or more in revenue for the entire chamber organization for 2020.