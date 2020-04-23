UMD’s Jen Walter Staying Sharp in Quarantine

DULUTH, Minn. – While everyone is trying to find different ways to pass the time during self-isolation, UMD softball coach Jen Walter is staying sharp on her knowledge of the game.

Walter has been using her free time on social media, jumping on Zoom meetings for coaching camps. She says she could spend hours asking questions and learning from her colleagues about how her team can be better.

“I’m trying to take advantage of that time and doing some things that I think can help us once we get back hopefully in September or whenever that is so that we can be even more prepared, or at least I can be more prepared to get our players up to speed as soon as possible,” said Walter.

Earlier this month, Walter announced her recruiting class for next season. She adds that she feels bad for those seniors who didn’t get a chance to end their high school careers on their own terms.

“We’ve managed to have a couple meetings, both with myself and some of our players got on as well. We’re just trying to get them to get excited about next year, which I know they will be. And hopefully they can get back on the diamond this summer and play,” Walter said.