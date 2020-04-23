Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry Cancels Northern MN Summer Camps

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer camps have been canceled across Northern Minnesota by Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry.

The organization operates Camp Hiawatha in Deer River and Camp Vermilion in Cook.

The executive director tells us the camps host up to 1,000 kids and 60 staff members every year.

The programs have been canceled for the season to help keep everybody safe during the pandemic.

Now, the camp is looking at how to reach kids in new ways this summer.

“The whole world lives digitally right now and, to an extent, I think that works for camp, or at least staying connected to your community, but it’s not a replacement for camp,” said Joel Abenth, executive director of Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry. “So right now we’re trying to figure out ways to engage kids in their own neighborhoods, in their own backyards.”

Canceling camp this year will leave the ministry without half of its income.

However, Abenth tells us families have given generous donations to help keep the camp open in the future.